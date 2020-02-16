Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton’s HUGE stomach tattoo revealed

Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton has a huge tattoo stretching across her stomach and thigh.

The intricate geometric design is a tribute to her late brother, who died on the day she was due to give birth to her first child.

In an unearthed picture, the 26-year-old is seen proudly flaunting the design in 2018.

The tattoo would have required hours of patience while being inked to her body.

It is unclear if the young mum had it done before or after her second pregnancy.

Despite previously flaunting her tattoo while posing for the picture, Stacey rarely shows the tattoo off publicly, as it is so personal to her.

It is still clearly visible in photos of her wearing midriff-baring tops.

In recent years, Stacey has completely transformed her appearance.

She has undergone a breast augmentation, rhinoplasty and abdominoplasty, and also receives regular lip and cheek filler.

The mother-of-two made her debut on Married At First Sight on Monday night.

She was initially unimpressed with Michael as he tried to make her laugh during his wedding vows, which featured several puns.

‘He’s not ugly. I don’t think he’s ugly. But he’s not what I normally go for,’ the law graduate said.

Stacey continued to ignore her partner at the reception, but things changed when her bridesmaid Carla told her that Michael had ‘money’ from his successful business.

Following the revelation about Michael’s wealth, she invited him for a walk outside.

‘I’m not actually this rude. I was so tired, I had no energy. I want to get to know you,’ she said, before kissing him on the lips.