Married At First Sight: Stacey IGNORES Michael before finding out he’s rich

Two weddings got off to a shaky start on Monday’s episode of Married At First Sight.

One bride completely ignored her ‘husband’, while another stormed out after learning of her partner’s past infidelity.

Blonde bombshell Stacey Hampton looked repulsed after meeting happy-go-lucky Michael Goonan at the altar, admitting he’s ‘not someone she would want to date’.

‘He’s not ugly. I don’t think he’s ugly. But he’s not what I normally go for,’ the 26-year-old law graduate said.

Upon meeting Michael for the first time, Stacey sighed and said: ‘At least it’s a nice day…’ During the groom’s vows, she rolled her eyes while muttering, ‘Oh, God…’

Things took a turn for the worse during their photo shoot, when father-of-one Michael asked Stacey about her two sons, Kosta and Kruz.

‘Yeah, they’re cute,’ she said curtly, without asking Michael about his own child.

When the 28-year-old businessman revealed he also had a son, she barely acknowledged him and replied: ‘Oh, that’s good.’

The lack of chemistry between them was evident when the photographer asked the newlyweds if they could pose together.

‘Woah, we are not going to stand that close, trust me,’ she snapped, before telling Michael to ‘get off my dress!’

Stacey continued to ignore her partner at the reception, but things changed when her bridesmaid Carla told her that Michael had ‘money’ from his successful business.

He is the director of his family business, Adelaide Ice, which is South Australia’s largest ice manufacturing and packaging company.

‘That shows me that they’ve got a lot of drive, if they’re in business,’ Stacey said with delight. ‘Maybe I judged him too quickly!’

Following the revelation about Michael’s wealth, she invited him for a walk outside.

‘I’m not actually this rude. I was so tired, I had no energy. I want to get to know you,’ she said, before kissing him on the lips.

Meanwhile, Mishel Karen and Steve Burley’s wedding went from good to bad to catastrophic in a matter of hours.

Things appeared to be going well for the pair during the ceremony, with barbershop owner Steve gushing over how ‘lovely’ Mishel was.

But everything changed at the reception when Mishel’s daughter, Eva, learned that Steve had cheated on an ex-girlfriend years ago.

‘I have cheated on somebody before,’ Steve, 51, confessed.

‘That was about 18 or 19 years ago. It was a massive mistake and I wasn’t proud of it. It will never happen again.’

Mishel, who has been betrayed by seven partners in the past, was devastated by the news, telling her children: ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater.’

She burst into tears, before storming out of the venue yelling: ‘Get me out of here!’

Steve then followed Mishel outside and promised he would never cheat on her, before they eventually kissed and made up.

The Brisbane-based teacher, 48, had spoken to psychologist John Aiken about her previous relationships earlier in the episode.

‘I was married for almost 13 years. He cheated on me. Every guy, except for one, has cheated on me. How does this happen? I must be a dud,’ she said.

‘Seven [have cheated]! I’ve only dated eight. Why can’t I meet a guy that just likes me? You lose trust in men, and it’s heartbreaking.’