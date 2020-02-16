Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff reveals her emotional breakdown before show

Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff has revealed her emotional breakdown prior to her second appearance on the reality show.

The 28-year-old detailed her upset on Instagram on Monday, saying she cried for 30 minutes at the end of her bed.

‘Today I cried. You know what, that’s okay,’ she began.

‘I just had enough of putting on my brave face that I literally sat on the end of my bed and cried for half an hour straight.’

Elizabeth explained that far from being not OK, she said it felt like a good release.

‘It actually felt amazing to let my guard down and just flow with my emotion.’

Elizabeth is yet to make her debut on the current season of Married At First Sight, after being paired with Sam Ball.

The store manager-turned-influencer was famously body shamed by the groom.

She later embarked on a complete transformation, losing 10 kilograms.

Elizabeth is expected to appear on the show shortly, with her paired with retired footy player Seb Guilhaus in the social experiment.

It is unknown if they are still together.

Daily Mail Australia first revealed in October that Elizabeth was returning to the show.

In December, Channel Nine officially confirmed her appearance by releasing a MAFS trailer in which she featured prominently.