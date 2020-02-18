Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton’s REAL age is confirmed

When Stacey Hampton debuted on Married At First Sight earlier this month, viewers were convinced she was much older than 26.

But the law graduate has silenced speculation by sharing a photo of her passport with Woman’s Day, which shows her birth date as October 12, 1993.

Interestingly, the travel document reveals that she is a New Zealand national. It’s unclear if Stacey, who lives in Adelaide, is also an Australian citizen.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Stacey’s wedding to company director Michael Goonan aired on February 10. At the time, there was a lively debate on Twitter about her ‘actual’ age.

Many people claimed she looked decades older than 26 – or 25 at the time of filming – because of her extensive cosmetic work.

‘She’s apparently 25 yet her neck has more wrinkles than my 90 year old nan. Something’s wrong, I can feel it,’ one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘I can’t believe these people want me to believe Stacey is 25.’

‘There is NO way Stacey is 25. Look at her neck and hands. C’mon people, we have all seen Younger,’ a third viewer tweeted.

It comes after Stacey discussed her surgical enhancements in a recent interview with NW magazine.

She was apparently bullied in high school for her large nose, and ‘felt so much better’ after undergoing a rhinoplasty.

She also had DD breast implants and a tummy tuck after breastfeeding her two sons, Kosta, four, and Kruz, three, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Shane Michael Smith.

Furthermore, she regularly gets Botox injections and lip filler.