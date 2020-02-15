Married At First Sight: Tash Herz flaunts her bikini body in a skimpy red bikini

Her romance to TV wife Amanda Micallef will be short-lived on Married At First Sight.

But Tash Herz looked a million miles from heartbreak during a trip to a Gold Coast beach last month – four months after filming her TV wedding.

The bartender, 31, looked as happy as ever as she flaunted her incredible figure in a red bikini in the summer sunshine.

She couldn’t wipe the grin off her face as she played in the ocean, wearing a slinky red two piece which showed off her washboard and never-ending pins to perfection.

The heavily-tattooed brunette sported minimal makeup to show off her natural beauty, and wore her long locks with a gentle beach wave.

It’s no surprise that Tash had a smile on her face, as she was recently spotted sharing a passionate kiss with her new girlfriend, Madison Hewitt.

It’s believed that the pair didn’t start dating until recently, after Tash had called it quits with strength trainer Amanda.

Tash and Amanda tied the knot on Tuesday’s episode of MAFS, and at first they appeared to be a perfect match.

But while on their honeymoon, Amanda complained about their lack of intimacy and Tash confessed that she wasn’t attracted to 34-year-old brunette.

The tattooed bombshell also failed to show up to a planned meeting with Amanda by the pool and instead decided to meditate in her hotel room.

‘I needed a bit of time by myself. I was acting a certain way at the wedding but now I’m not attracted to her,’ Tash told producers.

Three hours later, she finally showed up to meet a sunburned, irritated Amanda and opened up a book rather than engaging in conversation with her new wife.

‘We’re supposed to be building a relationship! Don’t sit there and read your book by the pool!’ she raged.

‘We’re here to get to know each other. This is not what I was expecting at all!’

Finally cracking under the frustration, she stormed off.

‘I’m annoyed. I didn’t come on a honeymoon to spend it on my own. She’s just being distant… and it’s throwing me off,’ she said.