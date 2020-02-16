Married At First Sight: Three brides have been caught with new boyfriends

Channel Nine is bracing itself for a publicity nightmare after three Married At First Sight brides were caught with new boyfriends.

The social experiment has only been airing for one week, but Natasha Spencer, Poppy Jennings and Hayley Vernon have already moved on from their husbands.

Financial analyst Natasha, 26, is believed to be dating a man named Steve, with a friend telling Woman’s Day their relationship is ‘moving fast’.

But in a conflicting report, NW claims she is romantically involved with someone called Andrew, whom she previously ‘dated on and off for five years’.

Natasha was also recently spotted meeting up with her ex-boyfriend Eden Dally for coffee in Sydney, but it’s understood they are just pals.

The Sydneysider is paired with operations manager Mikey Pembroke, 29, on MAFS.

Woman’s Day also published photos of mother-of-two Poppy, 38, kissing a ‘mystery man’ in her home town of Wollongong recently.

The pictures were supposedly taken last week, which means that her ‘marriage’ to FIFO worker Luke Eglin, 39, presumably didn’t work out.

Meanwhile, Hayley began dating a man named Justin Leigh shortly after filming wrapped on Married At First Sight last year, according to New Idea.

The bodybuilder, 32, is believed to have violated her contract with Nine by openly flaunting their romance on Instagram, but it’s understood they’re no longer together.

Hayley is paired with truck driver David Cannon, 31, on MAFS.

The brides’ new relationships have reportedly prompted ‘urgent meetings’ between the cast and producers, with several participants being ‘officially warned’ about leaking spoilers.

MAFS was filmed between September and December last year, with the reunion dinner party taking place in mid-January.

The contestants’ contracts prohibit them from discussing their break-ups or new relationships until their last episode has aired.

Channel Nine declined to comment.