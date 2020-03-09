Married At First Sight: Truth about Cathy Evans and Josh Pihlak revealed

Cathy Evans and Josh Pihlak’s relationship is rapidly falling apart on Married At First Sight, despite them being one of the early favourites in the experiment.

And Daily Mail Australia can reveal that throughout filming in Sydney last year, things were even worse between them than has been shown on television.

On October 15, two weeks before filming Sunday’s commitment ceremony, Josh, 28, and Cathy, 26, already looked ready to end things for good.

The couple were pictured looking miserable as they returned to their apartment building in silence, failing to speak to each other.

There was no hint of affection as Cathy walked in front of Josh with her head down, before they ‘completely ignored each other’ in the elevator.

Whereas other couples smiled at paparazzi outside the filming location to keep up appearances for the media, neither of them did so.

A source told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that Josh and Cathy ‘pretty much lived separate lives’ when the cameras weren’t rolling.

‘They had a great start in the experiment, but after a week or so the spark fizzled out and then they were just going through the motions,’ said the insider.

‘When they weren’t filming, Cathy would go to the gym at Plus Fitness during the day and Josh would just be strolling around on his own and go to McDonald’s.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

At Sunday night’s commitment ceremony, Cathy’s romance with Josh started to fall apart when he suggested they might be better off friends.

‘I’m worried that we’re going to be just friends next week, and that’s all it is going to be. I don’t want to be negative, but there’s a difference between what you want and what you feel. I have doubts,’ said Josh, leaving Cathy blindsided.

She responded: ‘I actually walked into this commitment ceremony quite confident. I’ve tried not to think about too much of the future because it is quite overwhelming.

‘But then I feel pressured to feel a romantic feeling in quite a short amount of time. You’ve given me an ultimatum by next week, and now I’m like, “Oh s**t”‘.