Married At First Sight: Why Michael Goonan’s huge $1.1million mansion is so empty

Married At First Sight’s Michael Goonan gave his ‘wife’, Stacey Hampton, a tour of his $1.1million mansion in Adelaide’s north west on Monday’s episode.

But the four-bedroom property lacked many personal belongings and was mostly bare inside. The refrigerator was also empty minus bottled water and donuts.

While some fans have speculated that the house was rented for filming purposes, Daily Mail Australia can reveal the real reason why it was so empty.

Michael does in fact own the beachfront property, but he only lives there for a few months of the year because he’s often travelling on business.

When he’s away, the company director rents the place out for $1,000 per night on Airbnb. This is why it lacks the personal touches associated with a lived-in home.

The house is named ‘The Jaw Dropper’ on Airbnb, where it has a guest rating of 4.73 out of five.

During homestays on Monday, Stacey was left uncomfortable by some of the questionable items she found scattered around the various rooms.

She was upset to discover party cups and shot glasses in the kitchen cupboard, having previously argued with Michael about his excessive drinking.

Stacey, who lives in another area of Adelaide, also became jealous when Michael told her he had a collection of bikinis left behind by former lovers.

Michael, who runs his family’s commercial ice business, bought the mansion in Adelaide’s north west for $1.1million in 2014, when he was in his early twenties.

The property boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two garages, and is now believed to be worth more than $1.5million.

‘When I was 24 I was actually able to afford a property over $1million,’ he bragged earlier in the season. ‘[Hard work] has paid off.’