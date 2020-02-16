Married At First Sight’s Aleksandra Markovic upset parents refuse to attend wedding to Ivan Sarakula

Aleksandra Markovic walked down the aisle with Ivan Sarakula on Sunday’s episode of Married At First Sight.

But two very important people were missing from her big day – her mother and father.

As she prepared to marry a stranger, the 32-year-old broke down in tears, explaining that her traditional family do not agree with her decision to appear on the show.

‘I do call on my mum, every day. It doesn’t matter what we are talking about. Not having her there is going to be really hard,’ she said, tears welling.

She continued: ‘I chose to do this experiment on my own. I seek so much approval from my parents my whole life, And this was one thing – taking a risk on love and happiness – I’m taking it into my own hands.

‘And just going screw you all I am going to this for myself. I got love tattooed on me, and I believe I deserve to find someone who will value love just as much as I do’.

Once Aleks married Ivan, 30, she again felt the absence of her mum and dad, especially when Ivan became annoyed at his own, who did attend the nuptials.

Ivan, a real estate agent from Sydney, became enraged when his mother embarrassed him by singing at the couple’s reception.

Aleks quickly got him back in line by explaining that she wished her own family would have done the same for her.

‘Your parents are here. Count your blessings. I’ve been in tears every single day because my parents aren’t here. I would love for my mum to do that,’ she told him.

Speaking to camera, the Perth-based real estate agent added: ‘They’re here to support him. I wasn’t lucky enough to have that. He should be happy about that’.

Despite Alexandra’s sorrow, she and Ivan had a spark, and the pair, who work in the same industry and both come from European backgrounds, got along like a house on fire, with Aleks saying Ivan, ‘is the male version of me’.