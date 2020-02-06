Married At First Sight’s Cathy Evans appears to have sex with husband Josh Pihlak

Married At First Sight’s Cathy Evans, 26, and Josh Pihlak, 28, took their romance to a new level on Thursday night’s episode.

Things heated up during their honeymoon in country Victoria when the pair decided to indulge in a romantic spa bath together.

Cathy revealed to cameras that she had a ‘secret weapon’ to seduce her new husband.

‘I’ve got a bit of a secret weapon to help steer him in the right direction. And it’s my raunchy bikini,’ she giggled as she pulled the two-piece from her luggage.

‘The bikini is everything, or… well it’s literally nothing!’ she joked, before disrobing and sliding into a spa bath.

‘Holy s**t!’ Josh said upon seeing his wife in her swimwear.

‘I usually have something to say for everything, and I just didn’t know what to say. I think I just started floating around the water and I didn’t know what to do. I was actually shocked in a bloody good way,’ he added.

‘She looks like an absolute bloody dreamboat, I’ll tell ya.’

The chemistry between them was palpable as the couple began kissing and caressing each other’s bodies in the steamy bath.

Later in the episode, things became even racier when Cathy and Josh shared a bath with champagne and rose petals.

‘I can’t get enough of her at the moment,’ Josh said afterwards.

Cathy added: ‘Every time I kiss him I get butterflies and my heart does beat a little bit faster. If he said, “I want to have sex”, I would be there.’

Indeed, the pair hinted that they were going to have sex at the end of the episode when Josh shooed the camera crew out of their hotel room.

‘Alright, you’re going to have to leave. Goodnight!’ chuckled Josh as he slammed the door.

It comes after Cathy revealed her incredible body transformation over the years.

After gaining weight during her university days, the blonde turned her life around by entering bodybuilding competitions and following the ketogenic diet.

In addition to transforming her physique, she has also undergone a breast enlargement.

She regularly has Botox injected into her chin and forehead, too, and gets lip filler to keep her pout looking as plump as possible.

It is estimated that Cathy’s transformation – including surgical procedures, beauty treatments and bodybuilding supplements – has cost her around $20,000.