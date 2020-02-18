Married At First Sight’s clingy Connie Crayden comes undone after Jonethen Musulin defies her

Married At First Sight fan favourite Connie Crayden reached breaking point on Tuesday, sensationally storming out of the experiment during an epic meltdown.

The drama started after Jonethen Musulin defied Connie’s phone ban to check how many likes his latest selfie had got on Instagram.

‘It’s meant to be intimacy week, the task was “no phones”, and you couldn’t even last an hour,’ the 27-year-old told her ‘husband’.

Clearly frustrated, Jonethen, 27, shot back: ‘Next time I’ll just keep all my concentration on you… you can be the focal point of everything.’

He then said that clingy Connie wants ‘all of his attention’ and that her phone ban was just a way to facilitate this.

‘We’re in a relationship, not a dictatorship,’ he added.

Jonethen’s comment sent Connie into a rage, with the student utterly flabbergasted that he would dare compare their marriage to a dictatorship.

‘Dictatorship?! That’s your choice of word right now? That’s what you think this is?’ she raged.

The next day, Jonethen tried to calm things down by taking Connie to a life drawing class to sketch nude models.

However, Connie was enraged from the get-go, and seemed extremely uncomfortable from the moment she sat down.

‘He thinks it’s funny, adding fuel to that fire,’ she snapped to a producer.

‘Again, it shows how immature and childish he is. Constant joking makes me feel like he’s making my emotions invalid.’

The brunette sulked through the class and refused to speak, before throwing her sketchpad down and storming out of the studio.

‘I didn’t come into the experiment to marry a child!’ she told producers.

‘I get it, she’s upset,’ Jonathen said. ‘But control your emotions a little bit better.’