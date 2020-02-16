Married At First Sight’s Connie Crayden looks unrecoganisable with peroxide hair in throwback snap

She has been portrayed as a self-conscious wallflower on Married At First Sight.

But Connie Crayden looks anything but shy in newly-surfaced throwback photos.

Instagram posts from 2014 and 2015 show the retail assistant, now 27, with shoulder-length platinum blonde hair and an edgy septum nose ring.

The years-old photos show a very confident-looking Connie pouting for the camera and wearing heavy makeup.

In one image, the aspiring marine biologist poses in a raunchy leather crop top and pencil skirt.

Meanwhile, she places one hand on her hip and holds a champagne glass in the other.

On Sunday night, viewers watched Connie break down ahead of her wedding to Jonethen Musulin, fearing she ‘wouldn’t make a beautiful bride’.

A day later, Daily Mail Australia revealed that the student is also a part-time model who once featured in a campaign for BOJAC Beauty.

A source told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Connie has her insecurities like everybody else and hasn’t had much luck in love, but her life isn’t as sad as it seems.

‘All the fun parts of her personality seem to have been edited out so far.’

The insider added that while Connie has been single for five years, this is partly due to her spending a considerable amount of time travelling overseas.

In recent years, Connie has documented her wild travels on Instagram.

From flaunting her bikini body in Greece in 2017 to spending time with locals in Ghana in 2018, the Melburnian’s life is full of adventure.

She appears to enjoy a night out too, and often poses for snaps while drinking in pubs and nightclubs.