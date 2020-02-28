Married At First Sight’s David Cannon reveals REAL reason Vanessa Romito and Chris Nicholls split

Married At First Sight’s David Cannon has revealed the real reason why Vanessa Romito and Chris Nicholls ended their relationship on Tuesday night.

During the episode, a family lunch went downhill when Vanessa, 31, accused David, 37, of rebuffing her romantic efforts due to a lack of sexual attraction.

It was implied that the couple split immediately after this argument, but David has since claimed their break-up was actually due to a cheating scandal involving his wife, Hayley Vernon, and Michael Goonan.

‘What they’ve shown tonight is Chris and Vanessa parting ways, but that was actually three days after the cheating,’ David told the Not Here To Make Friends podcast on Tuesday.

According to David, Hayley and Michael ‘dry humped’ (otherwise known as outercourse or non-penetrative sex) in Vanessa and Chris’ apartment after a boozy night out.

He alleged that Vanessa left the experiment afterwards ‘because Hayley cheated [with Michael]and Chris didn’t do anything to stop it’.

‘Vanessa was so outraged that things had taken place that night, that she left,’ he added.

The cheating scandal began at the end of Tuesday night’s episode, when David revealed that he’d discovered Hayley’s affair with Michael.

In a video diary filmed in his apartment at 1am, he explained: ‘I’ve been told that Hayley is making out with Michael.

‘My darling wife is making out with another husband. I’m sure that it will all come up at the dinner party and commitment ceremony.

‘Why am I smiling? Because I just want to go home and put this nightmare of a marriage behind me.’

A trailer for Wednesday night’s dinner party shows Hayley and Michael telling the group different versions of their night together.

‘You macked on with me, sweetheart. You did it. Man up!’ yells Hayley, as Michael appears to deny anything happened between them.