Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guihaus have had sex

Married At First Sight’s Seb Guihaus said ‘there might be something on the cards’ as he went to bed with Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of Tuesday night’s episode.

And it appears the couple have consummated their ‘marriage’ as Elizabeth is set to reveal they had sex in the next episode.

In a preview for Wednesday’s episode,which aired on Tuesday night, Elizabeth approached KC Osborne at a dinner party and excitedly whispered: ‘I had sex!’

Seemingly keen to hear the details of her friend’s sex life, KC replied: ‘Yes! How was it?’

Later in the promo, the couples head to dinner, where Aleks Markovic tells the other girls that she is not ‘romantically compatible’ with her ‘husband’ Ivan Sarakula.

Overhearing the conversation, Michael Goonan said: ‘I’ve never heard so much crap in my life!’

‘I feel very attacked by you now!’ Aleks replied, tears welling up in her eyes.

Michael fired back: ‘You told me you slept with him!’

It is unclear who Michael was accusing Aleks of sleeping with, but she vehemently denied the accusation.

‘I’ve heard from both of you guys that you have,’ Josh Pihlak chimed in.

Michael doubled down: ‘So, now you’re lying to two people?’

The relationship experts were shocked at what the promo voice over described as the ‘shock revelation that will tear our couples apart’.

‘She’s making a fool of him… and the experiment!’ Mel Schilling said.

John Aiken said: ‘This is a disaster if this is true!’