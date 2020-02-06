Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff flaunts her 10kg weight loss ahead of TV wedding

She has dropped 10kg since she was infamously fat shamed by ex-‘husband’ Sam Ball on last year’s season of Married At First Sight.

And ahead of her on-screen return to MAFS 2020, Elizabeth Sobinoff was looking as slim as ever as she stepped out in Sydney on Thursday.

The 27-year-old showed off her svelte frame in an off-the-shoulder blouse and a tight-fitting pencil skirt.

The crop top cinched her tiny waist, with the fabric lifting to show off her large hip tattoo.

The returning reality star’s visible collarbones were on display as she left her decolletage bare.

Elizabeth partnered the monochromatic look with a leather jacket and white strappy heels.

She wore her brunette locks down in waves, with bobby pins used to keep strands from falling over her face.

Elizabeth has been inundated by comments about her weight in recent months, after losing 10kg following her first appearance on MAFS, last year.

Her Instagram followers expressed fears for her well-being and claimed she was becoming ‘too skinny’.

Sam Ball, whom Elizabeth was paired with on MAFS last year, infamously fat shamed her on their wedding day by saying he didn’t ‘usually date girls her size’.

Reflecting on the experience and her subsequent weight loss, the jewellery store manager told NW magazine: ‘Yes, I’ve lost some weight since I was a “huge” size 10 when I was on MAFS.

‘But that doesn’t mean I’m any “better” now, just because I’m slimmer.’

Since filming MAFS season six last year, Elizabeth has completely transformed her appearance, changing her hair colour and toning down her makeup in addition to shedding the kilos.

She is one of five remaining brides yet to be wed on the series.

While the brunette hasn’t been featured on the program yet, she is expected to be introduced as part of an ‘intruder’ couple later in the season.

She is paired with retired footy player Seb Guilhaus in the social experiment.