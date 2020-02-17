Married At First Sight’s Hayley reveals what viewers DIDN’T see during fight with Ivan

She labelled her co-star Ivan Sarakula ‘f**king c**t’ during an explosive dinner party fight on Wednesday’s episode of Married At First Sight.

And it appears Hayley Vernon’s furious reaction to the loudmouthed real estate agent was just the tip of the iceberg.

‘[Viewers] didn’t see all of their fight on camera – at all,’ a production source told OK! magazine.

Things apparently got ‘very heated’ between the pair when the cameras stopped rolling, and Hayley even walked off set in frustration.

Hayley admitted she ‘lost it’ with Ivan in scenes that weren’t aired on television.

‘I won’t stand for being disrespected,’ she said, adding that she refuses to be ‘spoken down to’ by rude and judgmental people.

Meanwhile, Hayley and Ivan made a joint appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday to discuss their dinner party feud.

They both said there were many insults hurled across the table that never made it to air.

‘It got a bit more hectic than that though, didn’t it? Probably a few too many swear words for them to put that in the edit,’ Ivan said.

‘It was just a bit of carry on. It was just too strong. I pulled back completely. I said, “Let’s start again.” I had no bad intentions. I think I just approached it wrong.’

Within seconds of introducing himself to Hayley at the dinner party, Ivan ruffled feathers by asking: ‘So you’ve been having some f**king dramas, huh?’

‘You’re the f**king talk of the town, babe. Big Hayley. Talk of the town,’ he said with a smirk as Hayley looked mortified.

‘You’re like a little weasel,’ she snapped back. ‘You’re not trying to have a discussion with me. You’re speaking words at me, not to me.’

The drama didn’t end there, with Hayley shutting down Ivan when he tried to seriously talk to her about her relationship.

‘You’re a c**t, f**k off!’ she barked, leaving him stunned.

‘My overconfidence might have intimidated her somewhat,’ Ivan later confessed.