Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon and mother-of-two Poppy Jennings share a steamy smooch

Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon and mother-of-two Poppy Jennings shared a steamy smooch during a night out with their co-stars last month.

The pair locked lips as they stepped out at the Chelsea Hotel in Sydney’s Chatswood.

Hayley, 32, – who has been accused by trolls of being a trans bride – showed off her countless tattoos in a black dress as she packed on the PDA with Poppy, 38.

Hayley wore a black figure-hugging frock that left little to the imagination, while Poppy wore a silk pink blouse and a black miniskirt.

The girls were both dolled up on the night, wearing heels and a full face of makeup.

While sitting down together, the pair locked lips and could be seen giggling as they smooched and got close.

They appeared in high spirits as they cosied up together, with Poppy touching Hayley’s leg as they kissed.

On the night, they joined their MAFS co-stars, Vanessa Romito, 31, who Hayley was seen holding hands with in September, as well as teacher and bride Mishel Karen, 48.

On the show, Hayley ‘married’ truck driver David Cannon, 31, while Poppy tied the knot with FIFO worker, Luke Eglin, 39.

On Friday’s Kyle and Jackie O Show meanwhile, Hayley insisted that her ‘derogatory comment’ about truck driver husband David Cannon’s $25 hourly wage ‘not cutting it’ was a ‘joke.’

The brunette added that David, 31, has ‘insecurities’ about money, before hinting that they’ve split.

Hayley said that she thought David was simply looking for an excuse to blow up their relationship, after finding out about her past drug addiction.

‘Money and his living situation was always a massive thing to him and his family,’ she said, describing it as an ‘insecurity’ of his.

‘We were in the pool one night and he goes, “now babe you don’t care that I only earn $25 an hour do you?”

‘I’m like, “this is weird as ‘f**k.” Why the hell are you mentioning your wage?’ she said.

She said she was so thrown off by David’s bizarre comment, that she tried to lighten the mood by jokingly saying, ”well that’s not going to cut it then is it?!”

In a last ditch attempt to clarify the sticky situation, Jackie asked: ‘So it was a joke?

‘Of course,’ said Hayley.

She added: ‘I’ve been raised never to discuss someone’s wage or anything like that.’

‘The fact that the guy even works, I will applaud anyone that wakes up everyday to do a job,’ she said.

‘If you can put a smile on my dial, you make me happy and you’ve got good energy, we’ve got good banter, that’s all I give a stuff about,’ she said.

Hayley and David’s rocky start doesn’t bode well for their future together, with Hayley confirming on Friday that things only get worse for the pair.

‘It get’s lower,’ she said of their relationship, ‘It goes up and down like a yo-yo.’

The pair tied the knot on the show on Tuesday.

But viewers were left outraged on Thursday, when Hayley allegedly said, ‘your $25-an-hour wage is not going to cut it for me’ during an off-camera chat.

Nine declined to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia about this story.