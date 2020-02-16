Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon suffers an X-rated wardrobe malfunction

She forked out $4000 on a Bangkok boob job before appearing on Married At First Sight.

And on Wednesday’s episode of the reality show, Hayley Vernon proudly showed off her artificial assets in a low-cut dress before heading to the first dinner party of the season.

The 32-year-old bodybuilder risked a wardrobe malfunction in the flimsy ensemble, which was so minuscule it could barely contain her muscular frame.

Transforming into a total bombshell, the former drug addict sported bright red lipstick and teased her brunette locks into a glamorous style.

‘I’m a thousand different women wrapped into one,’ she boasted after completing her transformation.

‘I’m laid back, I’m Shazza from the burbs in me (sic) moccasins and flannelette singlet, but when I look good I look good,’ she continued.

‘I’m a catch. I know I’m a catch. Let me show you that I’m a catch.’

Earlier in the episode, Hayley flaunted her incredible gym-honed body in a skimpy black bikini while sunbaking by the pool.

On Thursday, the former finance broker told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she couldn’t afford plastic surgery in Australia because she’s just ‘a girl from the ‘burbs’.

‘I’m a girl from the ‘burbs. I spent $4,000 on my boobs. Went to Thailand,’ she said, beaming with pride.

In addition to her breast implants, Hayley also boasts an intricate sleeve tattoo on her right arm and another running down her right leg.

It’s estimated that her elaborate body art is worth $10,000 in total.