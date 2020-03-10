Married At First Sight’s KC Osborne threatens to break up with Drew Brauer

She’s struggled to come to terms with her husband’s small collection of plush toys.

And on Tuesday, KC Osborne reached breaking point while staying at husband Drew Brauer’s home.

The wannabe pop star, 31, said that she couldn’t see a future between herself and Drew, 31, because he wouldn’t throw his toys away.

The problems started when Drew left KC alone in his home while he stepped out to grab coffee.

She immediately freaked out over his toy collection, taking particular offence to his giant plush unicorn, Cornelius.

‘I can’t be in a house with toys and teddies and a big Cornelius everywhere,’ she complained.

Once Drew left, KC went through his things to throw out any items that she thought were too immature or tacky.

‘I’m gonna get rid of all of this!’ she told producers as she started throwing his items into a pile.

She also noticed that Drew hadn’t stayed on top of cleaning, and even found an old jewel case CD covered in a thick layer of grimy dust tucked away.

‘I just don’t know how long it’s been since he’s dusted in here,’ she remarked in disgust.

As she continued to find items to toss out, KC said: ‘He needs this, and it’s not even me thinking any less of him. It’s just, like, this s**t’s gotta go.

‘There’s just things that have to be done. I think I’m gonna start with the teddies first, and say goodbye and maybe put them in the trash outside.’

She then trotted out to the front of the house and threw Drew’s plushies into the garbage bin.

As expected, Drew wasn’t happy when he came home and discovered what she’d done.

‘I really wasn’t expecting to come home and find her chucking my stuff out,’ he told producers.

‘I’m standing firm, Cornelius is staying. He’s staying here,’ he continued.

‘Some of my toys are now gone. I just wouldn’t do that to somebody. It’s another red flag for me.’

He added: ‘I don’t think anybody likes someone coming into their space and telling them what to do.’

The couple then started to clash, with KC telling Drew that he needed to grow up.

‘It does not look cute,’ she said dismissively. ‘You have to let go and throw it out and take some pride and clean and do grown up stuff.’

Drew snapped back: ‘I do grown up stuff.’

He then explained that many of his items had sentimental significance, including Cornelius, which was a souvenir from the first time he performed at the Groovin the Moo music festival.

‘Here’s a little hot tip,’ he told KC. ‘If you want me to do something, maybe don’t tell me to do it or order me to do it, because I won’t.’

Complaining to producers, KC whinged: ‘Damn, he really loves these teddies and he’s gonna continue to collect toys, I don’t see myself being with someone like that long term.’