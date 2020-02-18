Married At First Sight’s Mishel Karen shows her bikini body at the beach

She’s been open with her body image struggles after gaining 10kg while filming Married At First Sight.

But Mishel Karen looked happy and confident as she hit the beach in a red bikini last Tuesday.

The 48-year-old teacher flaunted her bikini body in the tiny two-piece while taking a dip in the ocean.

Mishel appeared confident as she strolled down the beach wearing a full face of makeup, including rid lipstick and eyeliner.

During her outing, the youthful mother found a small plastic dinosaur toy that had washed up on the sand.

She carried the tiny figurine down the beach for some time, before eventually lying down on a beach towel for a sunbaking session.

She then started scrolling and texting on her phone- perhaps contacting her TV ‘husband’ Steve Burley, 52.

As the outing came to an end, Mishel picked up her belongings and threw her towel over one shoulder before leaving the beach.

On Monday, Mishel told NW magazine that she’d gained 10kg while filming Married At First Sight.

‘I’ve gained and lost about 150kg over the course of my life. When you’re happy, you just gain weight. I’m still the same – there’s just more of me to love,’ she said defiantly.

‘You get what you get and you don’t get upset. This is me If you don’t like it, well, then you don’t have to look but if you like it, it’s OK,’ she added.

She went on to say that despite embracing her fuller figure, she still struggles with her confidence, acknowledging: ‘I do feel better when I’m 10 or 15kg lighter.’

But Mishel said she’s been working hard to get back to her previous size.

The mother-of-two said she does twenty push-ups each morning when she wakes up before guzzling down a cup of fresh celery juice.