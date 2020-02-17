Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer is caught kissing rumoured boyfriend Steve Cook

She has struggled to hide her split from her Married At First Sight TV ‘husband’ Mikey Pembroke.

And now Natasha Spencer has proved she has well and truly moved on from her romance on the show.

The 26-year-old financial analyst was spotted passionately kissing her rumoured new boyfriend, Steve Cook, when the couple left a hair salon in Rose Bay, Sydney, back in December.

The busty bride and her heavily inked-up lover appeared close as they exited the trendy salon together.

Natasha turned heads during the outing in a one-shouldered canary yellow frock, which featured a thigh-high split.

The TV bride paired the summery frock with a grey Hermès Birkin handbag.

The bride completed the outfit with a pair of semi-transparent sunglasses and a pair of black heels.

Meanwhile, hunky Steve put his heavily tattooed bulging biceps on show in a black muscle tank. He paired it with blue graphic board shorts.

On Monday, Woman’s Day magazine reported that Natasha was dating a man named ‘Steve’, with a friend saying their relationship is ‘moving fast.’

Natasha and likeable aged-care home manager Mikey have struggled to hide their split in a series of radio interviews.

Earlier this month, Mikey hinted that the couple are no longer together during an awkward radio chat with Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa.

‘Where’s your wife, buddy?!’ Wippa asked, referring to the fact Mikey had arrived for the interview solo.

‘She’s not here at the moment. Not sure why she couldn’t make it, but we catch up later today on the Today show,’ he said.

‘What a wedding, very interesting to say the least,’ Mikey added, awkwardly trying to change the subject.

Nastaha and Mikey attended their first dinner party in scenes that aired on Wednesday night.

Natasha got caught up in a love triangle when lesbian bride Tash Herz started openly flirting with her.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty is currently the victim of a revenge porn scandal, after a topless video was being shopped around online.

NSW Police confirmed the matter was under investigation.