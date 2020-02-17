Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer makes first public appearance since ‘revenge porn’ attack

She became the victim of a ‘revenge porn’ attack last week, after an intimate video of her was circulated on social media without her consent.

And on Wednesday, Married At First Sight star Natasha Spencer put on a brave face as she made her first public appearance since reporting the incident to NSW Police.

The financial analyst, 26, leaned on her friend Lincoln Alexander for support while attending a special screening of MAFS at City Tattersalls Club in Sydney.

Natasha, who is paired with Mikey Pembroke on Married At First Sight, cut a stylish figure in a navy slip dress and black heels.

She accessorised with a black handbag and styled her brunette hair loosely.

Lincoln, who famously disapproved of Mikey on the couple’s wedding day, wore a chic embellished jacket, cropped pants and Gucci sneakers.

It comes after an intimate video of Natasha was leaked online last week.

The reality star reported the incident to NSW Police on Tuesday, after the private footage was circulated on social media.

The video is believed to have emerged on February 4, the day Natasha’s wedding to Mikey was watched by more than a million Australians.

The footage in question was apparently filmed last year and involves Natasha and an unidentified male.

A NSW Police spokesperson said: ‘Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command are investigating a report made on Tuesday 11 February 2020, by a 26-year-old Lane Cove woman concerning an incident that occurred last year.’

Natasha was pictured leaving Surry Hills Police Station on Tuesday. She was holding several pieces of paper and talking on her mobile phone.

A friend of Natasha’s told Daily Mail Australia: ‘She is taking this matter very seriously and is devastated. She also fears that it will have a negative impact on her career.’

It comes after Natasha revealed she was suffering from ‘psychological damage’ due to trolling from MAFS viewers, before urging people to ‘please be kind’.

She shared a Facebook post on Monday in which she addressed her critics and also alluded to reality stars who have committed suicide in the past.

‘Stop slamming me and my castmates, you’re doing psychological damage. If you want me to post suicide articles from reality shows, I’m available,’ she wrote.

Natasha added that the trolling has led to a truce among the Married At First Sight cast as they support each other.

MAFS participants have access to 24/7 assistance from Channel Nine and production company Endemol Shine Australia.

In October, Daily Mail Australia revealed that Nine had set up a ‘dedicated psychological helpline’ for the brides and grooms.