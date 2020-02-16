Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer spent over $30,000 on cosmetic work

Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer spent years transforming her appearance before making her debut on Channel Nine’s dating show.

According to NW, the 26-year-old financial analyst has splashed out $30,000 on cosmetic procedures, including a boob job, Botox, fillers and Invisalign.

Natasha also uses the tanning drug Melanotan every day and regularly gets her hair and nails professionally done.

Natasha said she was bullied during her teenage years and now feels much more confident.

‘I was constantly bullied for my weight and my teeth. That sort of stuff stays with you into adulthood,’ she explained.

Melanotan is a synthetic tanning drug that increases the production of melanin in the body, causing the pigments in a person’s skin to darken.

Importing, exporting, manufacturing or supplying Melanotan without a prescription is illegal in Australia.

Natasha ‘married’ Mikey Pembroke, 29, in a non-legally binding ceremony last week.

During their honeymoon on Thursday’s episode, she told him about the cosmetic procedures she undergoes regularly.

Listing off her weekly routine, she said: ‘Botox, fillers, nails, hair, waxing, laser, facials, massages, fat freezing, solarium…’

‘Every night when I go to bed… [I do] teeth bleaching,’ she added.

Mikey was concerned that his and Natasha’s lifestyles were too different after learning of her lengthy beauty regimen.

‘You can tell she’s a bit high maintenance and that’s a bit of a concern,’ he said.