Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton and KC Osborne flaunt their bikini bodies

Glamorous ‘brides’ Stacey Hampton and KC Osborne stripped down to their bikinis during Monday’s episode of Married At First Sight.

During a visit to Cairns for the grooms’ hometown visits, Drew Brauer was determined to show ‘wife’ KC, 31, the sights.

After a hike through the rainforest, the couple emerged at the Babinda Boulders, which Drew, 31, described as ‘one of my favourite spots in Cairns’.

Initially apprehensive, KC was quickly won over by the area’s natural beauty, stripping down to just her bikini.

‘It’s really pretty. I’ve never been any place like this before,’ KC told Drew after earlier confessing she’s ‘not a bush girl’.

She added: ‘This is actually so beautiful here. I’m not the most adventurous girl in the world, but I have to say, I feel so relaxed.’

Clearly blown away by the date, KC described it as ‘the cutest thing a guy has actually done for me’.

A freezing cold KC needed some help getting into the water, with Drew lifting her up off the rocks and carrying her into the swimming hole.

‘It was pretty romantic being in the water. He looked really hot. We do have a very strong romantic attraction to each other,’ KC revealed.

Added Drew: ‘The chemistry is good. It’s nice to get down, away from everybody, and just have a little bit of alone time. A little bit of a smoochy-smoo.’

Earlier in the episode, couple Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan, 28, also enjoyed a swim at Michael’s Adelaide bachelor pad.

After refusing to wear one of Michael’s ex-girlfriend’s discarded bikinis, Stacey, 26, instead waded into the water in her beau’s football shorts and her bra.