Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton ‘confirms split from Michael Goonan’

It looks like it’s all over for one of Married At First Sight’s most loved-up couples.

Blonde bombshell Stacey Hampton appears to have confirmed her split from ‘husband’ Michael Goonan, 28, in two very telling Instagram comments on Thursday.

The 26-year-old defied Channel Nine producers while revealing the huge spoiler.

Stacey made the revelation while commenting on a post from S**t Adelaide.

The pop culture page had shared a post about people ‘spending Valentine’s Day alone, eating chocolate and crying’ – prompting her to interact with it.

Tagging a friend, Stacey agreed with the post, simply commenting: ‘Same’.

‘I’m guessing the marriage didn’t work out then?’ questioned one user in response, leading Stacey to then reply to them with a sad faced emoji.

The post comes after Stacey and Michael boasted about their strong connection during the show’s first dinner party on Wednesday.

‘I feel blessed that I have Michael. Like, we have such a good relationship compared to everybody else,’ Stacey said, after meeting the other couples.

She then told her partner: ‘We’re the only ones to have had sex.’

An impressed Michael laughed: ‘Honestly, we need to bump into those [relationship]experts and be like, “You’re getting a pay rise!”‘

Earlier in the week, the couple got off to a rocky start at their wedding in Melbourne.

‘He’s not ugly. I don’t think he’s ugly. But he’s not what I normally go for,’ Stacey said after first meeting her new ‘husband’ down the aisle.

They then had a fight on their honeymoon in Fiji, with Michael admitting to behaving ‘arrogant’ and like ‘a bit of a d**k’ after drinking several bottles of wine.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.