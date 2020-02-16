Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton reveals her brother’s sudden death

She wasn’t impressed by her ‘husband’, Michael Goonan, on Married At First Sight.

But it appears Stacey Hampton has plenty of reasons to keep her guard up, as she spoke about her tragic past on Monday night’s episode.

The law graduate, 26, broke down in tears while discussing the death of her brother, whom she called her ‘best friend’, in a motorbike accident four years ago.

She revealed her brother had become a ‘father figure’ following their dad’s death when Stacey was a baby.

‘He was very protective… he was like my dad, but also like my best friend,’ she said tearfully.

‘It was the day my son was due to be born, I got a phone call from my mum. He had a motorbike accident that day. He died.’

Stacey was ‘overwhelmed’ with grief, but felt conflicted because she was also trying to celebrate the birth of her eldest son, Kosta.

‘Having a child is meant to be the best day of your life. So really, I’m going through these mixed emotions where I’ve got such a beautiful blessing coming, but I’ve just lost my best friend and my father figure,’ she said.

‘I ended up stepping up for the family, and I handled everything. I had to push my emotions aside.

‘That is the reason why I do have walls, and I am very stand-offish and I don’t trust anyone very often. I don’t want to get hurt.’

In the same episode, Stacey was introduced to her ‘husband’, Michael, for the first time – and she wasn’t pleased with the experts’ choice.

She told producers he ‘wasn’t her type’, before adding: ‘He’s not ugly. I don’t think he’s ugly… but he’s not what I normally go for.’

Stacey continued to ignore her partner at the reception, but things changed when her bridesmaid Carla told her that Michael had ‘money’ from his successful business.

‘That shows me that they’ve got a lot of drive, if they’re in business,’ Stacey said with delight. ‘Maybe I judged him too quickly!’

Following the revelation about Michael’s wealth, she invited him for a walk outside.

‘I’m not actually this rude. I was so tired, I had no energy. I want to get to know you,’ she said, before kissing him on the lips.