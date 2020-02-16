Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton showcases her plastic surgery during show debut

She has been open and honest about her surgical procedures.

And Stacey Hampton proudly showed off her cosmetic enhancements while making her debut on Married At First Sight on Monday night.

The law graduate and mother-of-two, 25, wore a plunging white wedding gown which drew attention to her DD breast implants.

She looked like a glamour model as she sauntered down the aisle, showcasing her Botoxed features and surgically enhanced cleavage.

While speaking to producers, Stacey also displayed her plump pout and nose job, but was not able to show a broad range of emotions.

During an interview with NW on Monday about her transformation, Stacey admitted she first underwent a nose job at the age of 22.

Stacey was apparently bullied in high school for her large nose, and ‘felt so much better’ after her rhinoplasty.

She also had DD breast implants and a tummy tuck after breastfeeding her two young sons, Kosta, four, and Kruz, three.

Meanwhile, she gets regular Botox injections because she likes the ‘plastic’ look.

On Monday, Woman’s Day reported that Stacey originally decided to get lip fillers because she wanted to look like a Kardashian, but now regrets having the procedure.

‘She was caught up trying to look like Kylie Jenner in her youth,’ a friend said, adding that Stacey now plans to have her fillers dissolved.

Instead, she told NW magazine that her children have ‘aged her by about 20 years’.

Before her plastic fantastic transformation, Stacey sported a far more natural and wholesome look.

In throwback photos discovered by Daily Mail Australia, she looks remarkably fresh-faced compared to her current appearance.

In the same episode, Stacey was introduced to her ‘husband’, Michael Goonan, for the first time – and she wasn’t pleased with the experts’ choice.

She told producers he ‘wasn’t her type’, before adding: ‘He’s not ugly. I don’t think he’s ugly… but he’s not what I normally go for.’

Stacey continued to ignore her partner at the reception, but things changed when her bridesmaid Carla told her that Michael had ‘money’ from his successful business.

‘That shows me that they’ve got a lot of drive, if they’re in business,’ Stacey said with delight. ‘Maybe I judged him too quickly!’

Following the revelation about Michael’s wealth, she invited him for a walk outside.

‘I’m not actually this rude. I was so tired, I had no energy. I want to get to know you,’ she said, before kissing him on the lips.