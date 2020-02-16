Married At First Sight’s Tash Herz and girlfriend Madison Hewitt kiss after Amanda Micallef split

Married At First Sight ‘s lesbian bride Tash Herz has moved on with new girlfriend Madison Hewitt after splitting from her new bride Amanda Micallef.

And late last month, the 31-year-old reality star and her blonde bombshell love could not keep their hands off each other during a cafe date on the Gold Coast.

The tattooed bartender lay her hands on the beauty’s face as she smooched her passionately over and over.

The women were very physical, with Tash laying her hands on Madison’s thighs as she leaned in for a kiss.

The pair laughed and giggled as they sat closely together, appearing absolutely loved-up, with Tash throwing her head back to laugh uproariously at Madison’s joke.

The PDA continued after they enjoyed a meal and some drinks, chatting happily as they ate.

Feeling frisky, Madison grabbed Tash’s bottom at one stage before the new couple left the cafe.

Tash was dressed in a pair of denim short-shorts which showed off her shapely legs and extensive tattoos.

She added a faded, cropped T-shirt with an edgy winged design, and finished the look with a pair of white sneakers.

The MAFS star skipped the accessories but carried a chunky black wallet and her phone.

The Adelaide-based beauty wore her dark hair down in waves and opted for a full face of makeup with a pink, matte lip.

Also dressed in an edgy fashion, Madison chose an oversize black band shirt, which showed off her large arm tattoos.

She also opted for a pair of blue denim short-shorts, again showcasing the tattoos on her thighs, and completed the ensemble with a pair of black boots.

Madison wore her blonde hair down and straight, and added a pair of purple sunglasses.

She opted for soft makeup, including a pink lip and a hint of blush, with smokey eye-shadow.

The new couple have put on several public displays of affection over the past month since their romance was confirmed, enjoying a night out on the Gold Coast and a beach date.

It’s believed they didn’t start dating until recently, after Tash had called it quits with strength trainer Amanda.

Tash and Amanda tied the knot on last Tuesday’s episode of Married At First Sight and at first they appeared to be a perfect match.

But while on their honeymoon, Amanda complained about their lack of intimacy and Tash confessed that she wasn’t attracted to 34-year-old brunette.

The tattooed bombshell also failed to show up to a planned meeting with Amanda by the pool and instead decided to meditate in her hotel room.

‘I needed a bit of time by myself. I was acting a certain way at the wedding but now I’m not attracted to her,’ Tash told producers.

Three hours later, she finally showed up to meet a sunburned, irritated Amanda and opened up a book rather than engaging in conversation with her new wife.

‘Where’s the stroke of the arm? Where’s the small glimpses of a little bit of intimacy here and there? We’re on our honeymoon for f**k’s sake, embrace it! Just embrace it for what it is. Here, be in the moment.’

Bursting into tears as she stood alone in front of the beach, Amanda added: ‘F**k, this was harder than what I thought.’