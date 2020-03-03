Married throuple still ‘fantasise about getting intimate with one or more women’

Jimmy Silva, Chacha and Summer Pelletier became an official throuple in December 2019 – but despite tying the knot, they’re still open to dating other women

A throuple who had a “wedding ceremony” to mark their relationship are still open to dating other women.

Marketing director Jimmy Silva, 35, and 32-year-old Chacha, from LA, were high school sweethearts who met through a mutual friend in April 2009.

Three years later, they met Summer Pelletier, 25, at a social networking company they all work at and became an official throuple in December 2012.

The throuple tied the knot last December in a small ceremony after Jimmy proposed to both girlfriends on his 10-year anniversary with Chacha in April 2019.

But despite their wedding, the trio are still very much open to meeting new people.

Jimmy said: “We have solidified our five-year plan, which includes owning property (and) having kids in the future.

“We are still very much open. If we find a girl, we all like and we agree to take her on a date, that’s normally how it happens.

“We are mutually attracted to women and we are open to the idea of more women joining our love and our life.

“Our current fantasy involves one or more women being intimate with all of us at the same time.”

Speaking about their future, Jimmy continued: “Our goal is to spread awareness that our relationship, although seemingly taboo, really isn’t. We want more people to know how we live our life.

“We know it interests so many people, and if we aren’t talking about it, it will stay behind closed doors like it has for so many years.

“We do hope to try for kids in the near future. People love our wedding photos, and we do too! It’s really unique because there’s two brides and a groom, it definitely makes you look twice, or three times.”