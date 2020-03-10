Marseille held following last-gasp goal by Amiens

March 6 – Olympique de Marseille dropped points for the second time in three games as they wasted a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw against lowly Amiens on Friday.

Second-placed Marseille, who lost to Nantes two weeks ago, went ahead with goals by Morgan Sanson and Dimitri Payet but conceded the draw in stoppage time when Saman Ghoddos netted the equaliser shortly after Serhou Guirassy had reduced the arrears.

The result left OM on 56 points from 28 games, nine ahead of Stade Rennais who play their game in hand at home against Montpellier on Sunday.

Leaders Paris St Germain, whose trip to Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, are on 68 points from 27 games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)