Marseille’s title chance fades after another slip-up at Monaco

PARIS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Marseille’s worrying form continued in Ligue 1 as Monaco came from behind to beat the runner-up of last season 3-1 on Saturday, handing a third successive league defeat to the southern France outfit.

Nemanja Radonjic put the visitor in front after 12 minutes while Guillermo Maripan and Aurelien Tchouameni scored in the second half to gift Monaco the lead before Stevan Jovetic sealed the victory through a penalty in injury time.

The win moved fourth-placed Monaco to only one point behind third-ranked Lyon, who travels to Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik made his debut for Marseille from the bench after signing on an 18-month loan from Italian club Napoli but was unable to turn the tide for his team on the pitch.

Andre Villas-Boas’ side remained in sixth place after a string of bad results, winning only one game in the last eight league matches, but the Portuguese said he was confident his team will get out from the stuttering situation.

“There is no crisis. The mindset was good, the players were concentrated and focused. I think we’ll come through this because the guys are giving everything,” said Villas-Boas.

In the other action on Saturday, Youcef Atal netted the winning goal to help Nice pocket a 1-0 win at Lens.

The Algerian winger scored at the start of the second half but limped off only two minutes later with a hamstring injury after the goal. Enditem