Marshall and Mbye to lead Wests Tigers

The Wests Tigers have appointed Benji Marshall and Moses Mbye as co-captains of the NRL side for the upcoming season.

Marshall officially reclaims a skipper tag after Mbye was handed sole responsibility in Michael Maguire’s first year in the charge last season.

“Moses and Benji are strong leaders who will take this club forward with their influence and the example they set both on and off the field,” Maguire said.

“They are widely respected not only by their teammates, coaches and staff at Wests Tigers but also throughout the game of rugby league, and their appointment in this role allows us to strengthen the leadership of this club.”

Marshall was one of five captains to share the role following his dramatic return to the club under Ivan Cleary in two years ago.

He deputised for Mbye on a handful of occasions last season, but formally takes on the role alongside him in what shapes as his final campaign.

The former New Zealand captain turns 35 later this month and comes off-contract again at the end of this season.

“Being named captain of this club alongside Moses is an incredible honour and one of the proudest moments of my career,” Marshall said.

“Leadership is a privilege and I certainly don’t take that for granted at a club I love.

“I have learned a lot about leadership throughout my career and feel incredibly proud to join Moses and lead a great group of men and our club to a successful 2020.”