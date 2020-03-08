Marshall announces public service changes

A senior South Australian public servant has departed his position after several years of service.

Tony Harrison is no longer chief executive of the Department of Human Services, Premier Steven Marshall said on Friday.

Department of Premier and Cabinet boss Jim McDowell will take over Mr Harrison’s chief executive role until a replacement is appointed.

“The government will shortly commence a process to seek a new chief executive to deliver the government’s agenda,” Mr Marshall said.

Mr Marshall also announced Michelle Edge will replace Scott Ashby as the Chief Executive of Primary Industries and Regions SA.

The changes come after a series of executives were dismissed when Mr Marshall became premier in 2018.

They included Department of Premier and Cabinet boss Don Russell, environment chief Sandy Pitcher and head of the Attorney-General’s department, Ingrid Haythorpe.