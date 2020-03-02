Marshall’s 3-pointer lifts Xavier over Georgetown

Naji Marshall hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with four seconds remaining and Xavier pulled out a dramatic 66-63 victory over host Georgetown on Sunday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

Marshall helped the Musketeers (19-10, 8-8 Big East) recover after blowing a six-point lead in the final 2:55.

After Georgetown’s Timothy Ighoefe converted a game-tying putback layup with 17 seconds remaining, Xavier opted not to use a timeout.

Marshall then released a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key as Jagan Mosely raced over to defend the shot. The game ended when Terrell Allen’s 3-point try over Jason Carter fell short with one second remaining.

Marshall led Xavier by scoring 15 of his 20 points after halftime on 7-of-17 shooting and also collected 10 rebounds. Tyrique Jones added 16 of his 18 points in the second half to go along with 13 rebounds and the duo combined to score Xavier’s last 23 points.

Marshall and Jones were the lone players to reach double figures for the Musketeers, who shot 41.4 percent, missed nine of 15 layups and committed a season-high 23 turnovers.

Jahvon Blair scored 18 points for Georgetown (15-14, 5-11), which lost its fourth straight game. Jamorko Pickett added 12 while Mosely contributed 11 as the Hoyas shot 36.8 percent.

Georgetown also played without Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven. McClung missed his third straight game with a foot injury while Yurtseven sat out for the fourth time in five games with an ankle injury.

Xavier held a 28-22 lead by halftime despite committing 12 turnovers and held a 50-41 lead on a dunk by Jones with about 7 1/2 minutes to go.

Georgetown came back and forged a 61-61 deadlock on a 3-pointer by Blair with 70 seconds left, but two free throws by Marshall gave Xavier a two-point lead with 42 seconds left.

–Field Level Media