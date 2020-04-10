Martigny (VS): Birth of fifteen Saint-Bernard puppies – Switzerland

Two litters of Saint-Bernard babies were born in the Kennel of the Barry Foundation. These fifteen puppies come “to put a little balm in the heart in the middle of a rowdy news,” announced the foundation on Thursday.

The dog Hoxane of the Grand St. Bernard and the male Florenzo vom Baronenschloss became parents of six males and four females in perfect health on April 1st. A few days later, on April 4, it was the dogs Djanga at the Moulin de Tallans and Alpine Dream Gregory who became parents of three males and two females.

With the letter D and E

The puppies will all have names starting with the letter D for the litter of Hoxane and the letter E for the litter of Djanga. Tradition has it that the names of dogs of the same litter begin with the same letter, and each litter has a different initial letter in alphabetical order.

From the age of six weeks, that is from mid-May, it will normally be possible to see the puppies in the parks of Barryland in Martigny. This date remains to be confirmed depending on the evolution of the situation linked to the coronavirus, specifies the foundation. It will however be possible to follow the evolution of the puppies via a webcam, after the Easter holidays. (ats / nxp)