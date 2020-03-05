Martin Keown outlines benefits of Arsenal’s below-par season for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have experienced a tough year – but Martin Keown sees long-term benefits from their struggles for new manager Mikel Arteta

Martin Keown believes Mikel Arteta can reap the benefits of their below-par season in the long run by continuing to give youngsters greater opportunities.

A youthful Arsenal side beat Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night to overcome their recent Europa League disappointment.

Whilst they have an outside shot of Champions League qualification, the Gunners have experienced a below-par season and the pressure is largely off for rookie boss Arteta.

That has allowed him to put faith in a host of young players with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli amongst those to take their chance with both hands.

Keown reckons their experience will stand them in good stead in the long run, ensuring they develop the maturity and consistency to deliver for Arteta in the long run.

Keown told StarSport: “When you consider the ages of Saka and Martinelli, both players are looking like they might even get into their national teams which is incredible when you think of where they’ve come from this season.

“The future looks really good from the point of view of the kids coming through the academy at Arsenal, and it leaves a warm glow when you get to see so many kids coming through.

“When we’re talking about Saka and Martinelli, who have been the best two, they’re only 18. One that they recruited in the summer and Saka coming through the youth system.

“You’re striving for consistency, although they look to me like they’re going to go on to be top players.

“The circumstances the club are in is going to fast-track them to the top. They’re getting opportunities now because Arsenal have not had their normal season.

“If you think where Arsenal are now in the league, that’s enabled Arteta to give them more opportunities and helped them to develop, which is only going to be a good thing in the long term.”

Keown was speaking as an ambassador for the FA and McDonald’s Grassroot Football Awards, a scheme he is delighted to support.

The awards aim to recognise the volunteers across a range of areas who support the grassroots game and contribute to the next generation of stars.

Keown said: “It’s an incredible job all these people do, these volunteers up and down the country.

“You look back at when you were playing the game yourself as a young man, going along to Sunday League football, you just took it for granted, all the people that were there.

“Never mind the coach, you’ve got all the people marking the pitches, setting everything up. There’s an awful lot involved at a football club so now it’s about trying to make sure those people get the credit they deserve.

“I’m immensely pleased to be involved in this and it’s a great initiative by McDonalds and the FA.”

Former England and Arsenal defender Martin Keown was launching the 2020 McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards, ran in partnership with the four UK FAs.

To nominate a grassroots football club or volunteer go to www.mcdonalds.co.uk/awards .