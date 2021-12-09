Martin Lewis demonstrates how to get a free £3 Greggs festive bake and hot beverage.

Martin Lewis demonstrates how to get a free £3 Greggs festive bake and hot drink.

There’s also a vegan option.

Martin Lewis has shared a useful tip for getting a free Greggs festive bake and hot beverage.

The money saving expert revealed on his ITV money show that the high street favourite is giving away thousands of the festive savory treats – but only to new app users.

You’ll need to act quickly to avoid missing out on the free bakes, as there are only a few left.

“Free Greggs to everyone!” Martin exclaimed. “This is a meat or vegan festive bake, so it’s basically chicken, sage, and onion or Quorn, sage, and onion with a hot drink.”

“Normally, it will set you back £3.

You must be a new user of the app to receive it; simply download it and create an account.

Only 10,000 are left.

“Once it’s in your account, you have 31 days to use it, and it’s guaranteed to work in most Greggs locations.”

“I’d hurry because it’s heating up like a hot oven.”

New app users can also get a free hot drink as part of an ongoing promotion that can be used in conjunction with the holiday bake.

You can order hot drinks from the regular menu or from the holiday menu, which includes mint hot chocolate and salted caramel latte.

You’ll have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 31 to download the app and create an account, after which you’ll have 31 days to claim it.

The complimentary baked good and hot beverage will be added to your app wallet.

To access the QR code, go to your local Greggs and select “Scan.”

Present this at the cash register.

On January 6, the Martin Lewis Money Show will return to ITV.

