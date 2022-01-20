Martin Lewis encourages people to see if they are missing out on any benefits to which they may be entitled.

Martin Lewis urges people to check if they are entitled to any benefits.

According to the financial expert, Universal Credit now covers 600,000 more households.

Martin Lewis explains how people can find out if they are entitled to certain benefits.

On his ITV money show, the consumer expert claimed that 600,000 more households are now eligible for Universal Credit, while six million people are missing out on other government benefits.

Millions of retirees are thought to be eligible for pension credit but do not take advantage of it.

“So look, if your total family income is under £30,000, I would absolutely spend time checking if you are eligible for Universal Credit,” Martin said.

“I’m not saying you’re eligible; I’m just saying it’s worth ten minutes of your time to double-check.”

“In fact, it could be up to £50,000 if you’re a single parent with two children living in a high-rent city – it’s worth checking.”

“More people are eligible now than they used to be,” he added.

Inputting information into an online calculator, he said, would take about ten minutes.

Martin also gave advice on whether people receiving “old-style benefits” like tax credits or income support should switch to Universal Credit right away.

Three million people who are still receiving old-style benefits will be moved to Universal Credit automatically in the future.

“Some people say no, and some people say yes,” Martin explained.

“The key areas – if you work and pay rent, particularly in the city, you’re in the sweet spot where Universal Credit might be better.”

“Use a benefit calculator if you have to do it again, but don’t take it as gospel.”

“If you ask to be moved onto Universal Credit, you cannot go back, even if you find out you will receive less,” he warned.

Before applying for a switch, Martin advises that people seek one-on-one free assistance from a benefits adviser.

