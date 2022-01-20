Martin Lewis explains what you should do if you’re concerned about the BT price hike.

Martin Lewis explains what you should do if you’re concerned about BT’s price increase.

According to the consumer advocate, people who are nearing the end of their contracts can try to negotiate a lower price.

Martin Lewis has offered advice to those whose BT bills have increased.

Customers of BT, EE, and Plusnet will see their prices rise by up to 20%20to%20209.3% starting at the end of March.

The changes will affect the majority of broadband, home phone, mobile, and television customers, but the impact will vary depending on the brand and product you have, as well as when you signed up.

“Unlike Virgin Media, where you could leave your contract penalty-free once you got the letter,” Martin said on his ITV money show, “you can’t do that with any of those because this price hike was already a part of the contract.”

“However, millions of you are either nearing or have already completed your contract, in which case go find the cheapest other supplier and use that as an opportunity to haggle and reduce your price.”

“BT’s special home essentials tariff will not change.”

The firms used a calculation based on the December CPI – which was 5.4 percent – (plus) 3.9 percentage points to determine price increases, which resulted in the price increase.

