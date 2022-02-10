Martin Lewis warns that the £200 energy rebate is a “risky bet” that could backfire if energy prices do not fall.

Martin Lewis warns that a £200 energy rebate is a “high-risk bet” that could backfire if prices do not fall.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak could be “taking a risk with people’s personal finances that they don’t want him to take,” according to the financial expert.

Martin Lewis has reiterated his warning that the Chancellor’s compulsory £200 energy scheme is a “risky gamble” if prices do not fall next year.

On Thursday, the money expert devoted a segment of his ITV show to the topic, saying he wanted to “clear up the mass of misunderstandings” across the country.

He claimed that he had been “inundated with questions” on social media about the “loan not loan.”

“OK, so let’s talk about the energy loan, not the loan,” Martin said.

“First and foremost, you must comprehend two major concepts.

Every electricity bill will be reduced by £200 in October 2022; if you’re on pre-pay, this will be paid through your smart meter or voucher.

“Then, starting in April of the following year, every electricity bill will be raised by £40 per year for the next five years.”

“However, the Chancellor is effectively taking a big bet that prices will fall dramatically next April.”

If you ask me, I believe that is a high-risk gamble, especially given the potential for conflict with Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s a bad bet to have £40 added to bills that are higher or at the same level.”

“I accept that this appears to be a loan, but it is not; it is an electricity levy.”

“It’s not a loan; it has nothing to do with people or houses, and it’s not on your credit report.”

You are unable to decline.”

A majority of adults in the UK would opt out if they had the choice, according to research commissioned by his MoneySavingExpert.com website.

According to a YouGov poll of 1,665 adults, 57% of those in charge of energy bills would decline the cash rebate.

“I did a survey on this today, and 57% of people would opt out if they could,” Martin continued.

Those figures…the Chancellor is risking people’s personal finances in a way they don’t want him to.”

He said losers included four people in a house share who decided to get their own apartments and will have to pay £40 more per year for their bills when they move.

“As well as those moving from,” he added.

