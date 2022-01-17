Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is being resurrected in the face of challenges to voting rights and racial justice.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is being re-energised by challenges to voting rights and racial justice.

Rev.

Martin Luther King Jr. left a message of peace, racial justice, and nonviolence to the nation.

Those ideals have remained elusive for Black Americans over the decades since King’s work and words were immortalized.

Some argue that the assault on racial justice has never been as organized as it has been in recent years.

Many Black Americans are disheartened by what they see as a systemic assault on racial justice and civil rights, which puts King’s message to the test, as the country commemorates his life and legacy.

“I believe he has left a legacy.”

“I believe there are warriors willing to fight for the people,” Kadida Kenner, the founding executive director of the New Pennsylvania Project, a voting rights organization, said.

“His legacy will not be shattered.”

Any time we make progress on racial issues, even on economic equality, it appears to me that we regress for a moment, but we find our center and return to what is important.”

The assassinations of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, among others, as well as persistent racial disparities in health and economic well-being and the reemergence of white supremacy, according to black scholars and social activists, serve as reminders that racial justice remains an illusory ideal.

The ongoing assault on voting rights across the country, according to Black Americans, is nowhere near as severe as the assault on King’s legacy.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s racial justice ideals are overwhelmingly supported by African-Americans.

Martin Luther King Jr. has eluded them for a long time – and even more so in these turbulent times.

“We talk about how Republicans and Democrats aren’t cooperating,” said Kenner, whose voting rights organization is modeled after Stacey Abrams’s successful New Georgia Project.

“What concerns me is that there were Republicans willing to work across the aisle even at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, when people were being bloodied and killed.”

Voting rights reauthorization legislation has historically received overwhelming bipartisan support, as President Joe Biden noted this week.

Kenner claims that this is no longer the case.