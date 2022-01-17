Martin Luther King, Jr. was a civil rights activist who was assassi

Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights activist who was assassin

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on January 15th.

The holiday will be commemorated with a day of celebrations and a number of community events.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many will be virtual, but a few will be held in person, such as the MLK Day of Service, which pairs projects with volunteers.

Several more events have been moved to virtual due to the storm on Sunday night.

It’s a good idea to call ahead of time to make sure the event is still happening in person before you leave your house.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s on the calendar:

The MLK Day of Service in Central Pennsylvania will take place throughout the day at various locations.

Please visit the website to sign up to volunteer for a service project or to make a financial or material donation.

Project durations vary, and there are a variety of locations near Harrisburg to choose from.

Many of the projects will be held outside or in large spaces with a small number of volunteers, and virtual events will be available as well.

The event’s website will also have a livestream of the opening ceremony with guest speakers.

Today, at 6 p.m., the 2022 MLK International Poetry and Storytelling Festival will take place online.

Shenita Baltimore, Nathanial Gadsden, Maria James Thiaw, Rick Kearns, and Nathanial Gadsden

Before attending the event, participants must register online.

The fourth Annual MLK Day Anti-Racism Event will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 309 Herman Ave., Lemoyne, today from 6-8:30 p.m.

The “One River, Two Worlds” commemorative worship service will include speakers such as Rev.

Grace United Methodist Church’s Jason Schwartzman and the Rev.

Rev. Carla Christopher-Wilson of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and Rev. Carla Christopher-Wilson of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

Restoration Community Christian Church’s D Marie Tribble

Call 717-763-7632 for more details.

Today, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Emergency Department of Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center will host a community health fair at the Central Allison Hill Community Center, 1524 Walnut St., Harrisburg.

Ambulance tours, COVID-19 education, flu shots, and other activities are all free.

“Bessie Coleman: Fly! Bessie, Fly!” is a song dedicated to the first African-American woman to obtain a pilot’s license and the first American to hold an international pilot’s license.

