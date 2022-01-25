Martine Colette, the founder of the Wildlife Waystation sanctuary, which was supported by Betty White, died at the age of 79.

Martine Colette, the founder of the Wildlife Waystation sanctuary, which Betty White supported, died at the age of 79.

Martine Colette, the founder of the Wildlife Waystation animal sanctuary, died on Sunday at the age of 79 from lung cancer.

Betty White, Ryan Cannon, William Shatner, Dennis Hopper, and Stefanie Powers were among the celebrities who donated to Colette’s sanctuary.

Wildlife Waystation, located just outside of Los Angeles, was founded in 1965.

Colette founded the sanctuary and oversaw its operation for over four decades.

Before it closed in August 2019, the sanctuary rescued more than 77,000 animals from 200 different species.

Betty White, an animal welfare advocate, was among the celebrities who frequented Wildlife Waystation.

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, and Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, were among the others.

Carol Asvestas of the American Sanctuary Association dubbed Wildlife Waystation “the mother of all sanctuaries.”

Collette had seen wildlife in Africa while on a trip with her father, a Belgian diplomat.

She has seen animals hunted and exploited all over the world.

After moving to Hollywood in the mid-1960s, she rescued her first animal.

She developed a model for rescuing and rehabilitating stray and injured animals from there.

The Wildlife Waystation developed an international reputation for assisting animals from Ireland, New Zealand, and other parts of the globe.

Colette also organized and led a caravan that assisted in the rescue of 27 big cats from Idaho’s Ligertown Game Farm.

She was also one of the first people to accept chimps from biomedical research.

“It’s not an option to just say, ‘Oh, well, I can’t do it this month,” she said of her job.

“You have to keep going and doing it.”

She was named a designated animal expert for Los Angeles and was recognized for her years of service by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the California State Assembly.

“Soon, I’ll be walking with tigers,” Colette was said to have said before she died, surrounded by friends.

Despite the facility’s closure, there are still animals in need of homes, including two hybrid wolf-dogs and 16 chimps.

California Fish and Wildlife has lent its support to the animals.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.