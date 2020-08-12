Marvel’s Eternals Are Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Bryan Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani and More!

They’re some of Jack Kirby’s weirdest Marvel creations. And now, they’re the vanguard of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and after months of rumors, Marvel took to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H to officially confirm the faces of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals movie.

At Marvel’s Hall H panel, Kevin Feige introduced Zhao on stage to confirm the main cast of Eternals:

The Eternals is projected to release November 6, 2020. We’ll bring you more from Marvel’s presence in Hall H as it happens.

Featured image: Marvel Studios