Mary Lemanski, an Illinois Democrat, has been chastised for calling the Wisconsin parade attack “karma” for Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

Democrat Mary Lemanski of Illinois was chastised for describing the Wisconsin parade attack as “karma” for Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, an amateur rapper who goes by the stage name MathBoi Fly, has been identified as the suspect in the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade rampage.

48 people were injured in the horrific crash, including 18 children.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, officers identified the five victims as Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Following the bloodshed, Illinois Democrat Lemanski was chastised for claiming that the parade rampage was “karma” for the Rittenhouse.

Lemanski, the Democratic Party of DuPage County’s social media director, started her heartless online rant by dismissing the tragedy as “just self-defense.”

According to Fox News, in a since-deleted tweet, Lemanski wrote, “It was probably just self-defense.”

“He probably felt threatened living in Wisconsin,” she allegedly wrote in another deleted tweet, referring to Brooks.

“I’m sure he didn’t mean any harm.

She went on to say that he came to help people.

“The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on Wisconsin citizens’ hands, including children’s hands.

“Whenever someone dies, I’m sad.”

I believe in Karma, and this has come back to bite the citizens of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin, you will reap what you sow.

“It’s sad that people died,” Lemanski reportedly wrote, according to Fox. “But when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening.”

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of five felony charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, on Friday.

Social media users slammed the Illinois Democrat’s comments, saying they hope she never has to experience “the pains of child loss.”

“I hope you never have to experience the heartbreak of losing a child.”

I hope the parents of those killed in Waukesha today will never meet you.

One person responded, “I’m sorry for both you and them.”

“Honey, get the medical help you so desperately need,” another person wrote.

“What career,” said a third Twitter user.

She is, and always will be, yes.

Her tweets will be seen by the entire country tomorrow, and she will have no chance of recovering.”

Here’s what we know about the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy so far:

Brooks was apprehended after cops swooped on a home where an SUV parked in the driveway matched the one used in the rampage.

Brooks had been bailed just days before the horrific crash, according to police.

The 39-year-old had also, according to court documents,…

