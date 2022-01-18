Maryhill Road in Glasgow has been closed to traffic due to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Maryhill Road in Glasgow has been closed to traffic following reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

In an emergency bulletin, Glasgow City Council’s traffic management department TRAFFCOM confirmed the closure.

For the time being, drivers are advised to stay away from the area.

Due to a collision, Maryhill Road has been closed to traffic in both directions between Queen Margaret Drive and Ruchill Street.

In an emergency bulletin issued just after 10 a.m. this morning (January 18), Glasgow City Council’s traffic management department, TRAFFCOM, confirmed the closure.

For the time being, drivers are advised to stay away from the area.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Photos from the scene show that the incident drew a large emergency response, despite unconfirmed reports that a person had been hit by a vehicle.

“Maryhill Road is currently closed in both directions between Queen Margaret Drive and Ruchill Street due to a Road Traffic Incident,” according to the TRAFFCOM message.

This area should be avoided by drivers.”

Road users are asked to follow police directions when it comes to the diversionary measures in place.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.