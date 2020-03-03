Maryland man, 51, ‘stabs woman with a syringe and had other needles filled with SEMEN in his car’

A Maryland man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman with a syringe in a grocery store had other syringes filled with semen in his possession, according to police.

Thomas Bryon Stemen, 51, was charged on Tuesday for assault and reckless endangerment after he was accused of coming up behind victim Katie Peters and sticking a syringe in her right buttock.

Peters said she confronted Stemen after the alleged attack, who reportedly told her: ‘I know it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?’

On Friday testing of the syringes confiscated from Stemen, including from his car, found the needles contained semen, police said.

They later clarified that they ‘are unsure if any of those were the syringe in question,’ walking back their initial statement that semen was in the syringe Peters was stabbed with.

Peters told CBS Baltimore that she felt Stemen bump into her then something that felt like a cigarette burn.

After confronting Stemen, Peters went home but called her son when she found a puncture wound on herself.

She said: ‘I started driving home (and) it started hurting really bad.

‘I called my son and said, ”Something’s not right, I hope nothing happens. I hope I make it home, I love you.”

Police said they found another needle in Stemen’s possession and another in his car.

‘What we’re doing now is we need to find out, do additional testing, find out what this victim is up against if she was stabbed with one of those semen-filled syringes,’ Anne Arundel County Police Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said.

She added: ‘If you’ve seen this video, it’s very aggressive, it’s very deliberate — and that makes us think it’s not his first time doing this.’

This is the latest encounter with the law for Stemen, who was also served a warrant in 1999 as a fugitive from justice, according to Maryland online court records.

The records also show he went to court in 2013 for a domestic violence civil suit.

Stemen’s latest charges stem from the February 18 attack, which was caught on surveillance video.

It shows a man who appears to be Stemen walking closely behind Peters as she pushed a shopping cart into a supermarket.

Peters turned her back as she pushed the cart in with the others.

Then suddenly, Stemen quickly jabbed Peters with what appears to be a syringe.

She quickly jumped in reaction to the syringe prick and backed out of the store.

Following the assault, Stemen followed Peters out of the store, as they both looked for an object on the ground.

The two can also be seen briefly exchanging words in the short video.

Peters told news outlets she was put on preventative medications for 30 days.