Maserati seized in a New Jersey investigation is auctioned off by the town.

The town auctions off a Maserati that was seized during an investigation in New Jersey.

According to the auction site brokering the deal, the Borough of Closter, New Jersey, will auction off a 2015 Maserati Quattroporte.

According to a spokesperson for the auction site Municibid, the high-end car was seized by the borough’s police department as part of an investigation.

For more information on the vehicle’s forfeiture, police could not be reached immediately Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday evening, bids for the car, which has no reserve, were at (dollar)24,100.

Similar used cars can be found for as little as (dollar)28,000 and as much as (dollar)30,000 elsewhere.

The auction will run until January 31st.

According to the announcement, proceeds from the online auction will go toward a variety of town projects and programs, including road maintenance, community events, and various public safety initiatives.

“We see a consistent stream of forfeited vehicles listed for online auction on Municibid,” said the company’s CEO Greg Berry in a statement, adding that seized cars can help towns bring in “extra funds to invest back into their respective communities.”

