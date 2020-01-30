Mask manufacturers in Chongqing resume work during Spring Festival holidays to ensure supply of face masks

A staff member works at the packing workshop of face mask in a medical devices company in Nan’an District of southwest China’s Chongqing, Jan. 27, 2020. In order to ensure the supply of face masks on the market, some mask manufacturers in Chongqing resumed work during the Spring Festival holidays, working overtime to help with the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
