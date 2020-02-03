Mask production in China resumes 60 pct capacity: ministry

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — China’s total mask output has topped 10 million pieces daily as domestic mask producers resumed 60 percent of production capacity, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The output of N95 masks, which offers better protection against the spreading novel coronavirus, however, stood at 600,000 pieces a day, according to Cao Xuejun, a senior official with the MIIT, at a press conference Sunday.

The MIIT has been urging related enterprises to resume work and production and coordinated the supply of raw materials and key components for the production in an effort to ensure an adequate supply of medical equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.

By Saturday, China’s daily output of most-needed medical protective suits had reached 20,000, a significant jump compared with the 8,700 suits registered Tuesday.

Production of disinfectant products has recovered as well, said director of MIIT’s department of the raw materials industry Wang Wei, with daily output of hand sanitizer and medicinal alcohol totaling 140 tonnes and 407 tonnes, respectively.

By Saturday midnight, domestic firms delivered 117,000 protective suits, 131,000 N95 masks and 110,000 protective goggles in total to Hubei, the hardest-hit province, data showed.

While urging for the resumption of work and production, the ministry will also promote international procurement to ensure sufficient medical supplies in the fight against the novel coronavirus.